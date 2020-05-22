New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday extended support to Odisha and West Bengal in the wake of the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan.

In a series of tweets addressed to the Chief Ministers of Odisha (Naveen Patnaik) and West Bengal (Mamata Banerjee) Kejriwal offered help on behalf of the people of Delhi.

“Dear Naveen_Odishaji, on behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend our full solidarity and support with you and the people of Odisha in the wake of the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan. Kindly let us know if we could help in any manner in this hour of crisis,” Kejriwal said.

In another tweet, he addressed Banerjee and extended full support and solidarity. “Kindly let us know if we could help in any manner in this hour of crisis.”

The severe cyclone wreaked havoc in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and North and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal.

Banerjee said at least 72 people lost their lives due to the cyclone.

IANS