New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday extended by seven days the police custody of a couple arrested March 8 from south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar for allegedly instigating anti-CAA protests in the national capital and having links to the Islamic State’s (IS) Khorasan module.

During in-camera proceedings, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana sent Jahanjeb Sami (36) and his wife Hina Bashir Beg (39) to police remand for custodial interrogation, said a lawyer privy to the matter.

The court also sent co-accused Abdul Bashit, who was in judicial custody in another case, to police custody for seven days after he was arrested Tuesday in the case related to the protests, said the lawyer. The police had sought 10-day remand for the three on the ground that custody was required to unearth the entire conspiracy, he said.

The police told the court that Bashit’s name cropped up during interrogation of Sami and his wife and hence he was arrested Tuesday. Promoting the IS ideology of hatred, they were inciting Muslims to take up violent struggle against the state, the police claimed. The couple was also involved in instigating protests against the amended citizenship law, police told the court.

Interrogation has revealed that they had created several anonymous accounts on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc to promote the ideology of the banned IS. They were also circulating material against the government for enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the officer said.

Four mobile phones, one laptop, one external hard disc and incriminating material were seized from their house, police said.

PTI