New Delhi: A Delhi court dismissed Tuesday the plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, seeking the quashing of his death penalty.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana dismissed Mukesh’s plea after he claimed that he was not in Delhi on the day of the incident.

The plea claimed that Mukesh was arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Delhi on December 17, 2012. Hence he was not in the national capital when the heinous crime took place.

The public prosecutor told the court that Mukesh’s plea is frivolous and a tactic to delay the scheduled hanging. The plea also alleged that mukesh was tortured inside the Tihar jail.

Meanwhile, the court asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to give appropriate sensitisation exercise to Mukesh’s counsel.

A trial court issued fresh warrants March 5 in which it said that the execution of convicts Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) will take place March 20 at 5.30am.

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known as Nirbhaya (fearless), was gangraped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi December 16, 2012. She died after a fortnight.

Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused. Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail days after the trial began in the case.

PTI