New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday sent former Finance Minister P Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13 in the INX Media money laundering case. However, Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar dismissed the plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for one day custodial interrogation of Chidambaram.

The court directed Tihar authorities to provide P Chidambaram with medicines, western toilet, security and separate cell. It also said the senior Congress leader may be allowed to have home-cooked food considering his medical condition.

P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and is currently in the ED custody in a related money laundering matter.

Meanwhile Chidambaram took a jibe at the BJP government over EU parliamentarians’ visit to Jammu and Kashmir and said that may be invited to the Parliament and speak in favour of the government. “Who knows, it may happen,” Chidambaram said as he came out of the crowded courtroom.

This is incidentally the third time that the veteran Congress leader has taken a dig at the government.

Earlier, he had mocked the government on the issue of GDP and said, “Five per cent. Do you know what is five percent?” Prior to that October 24, Chidambaram had said, “Quiet patriotism will defeat muscular nationalism.”

PTI