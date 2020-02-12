New Delhi: A Delhi court expressed displeasure Wednesday over CBI’s investigation into a bribery case involving its former Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who was given a clean chit, and asked as to why an accused with ‘bigger role in the case was roaming free’ while the probe agency arrested its own DSP.

The court was anguished that Someshwar Srivastava, whose name had cropped up during the investigation, was not arrested in the case but CBI’s DSP Devender Kumar was arrested in 2018 and later got bail. Srivastava is the brother of Dubai-based businessman and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad, who is one of the main accused in the case.

In its chargesheet filed Tuesday, the agency has not arrayed Srivastava as an accused. However, the CBI said probe is on to ascertain his role in the case, along with certain other persons.

Along with Asthana and Kumar, the CBI has also given clean chit to RAW chief SK Goel, who was under the scanner in the case, sources said.

While perusing the chargesheet, the judge asked, “Why Srivastava not arrested? Manoj Prasad seems to be a weaker link. Why Srivastava is roaming free? ‘Itni nazar-e-enayat kyun (why so much mercy)?’ You arrested your own DSP, without considering his career, which might have been ruined. You curtailed his life and liberty while Srivastava is enjoying his life. Why are certain accused who seem to have a bigger role in the case were roaming free while the CBI has arrested its own DSP.”

The CBI said the probe was on to ascertain Srivastava’s role in the case and a supplementary chargesheet might be filed. It further added that a Look Out Circular (LOC) has already been issued to prevent Srivastava from leaving the country.

At this, the court said, “What is LOC? Nothing. India is huge. He is enjoying his life. It’s very strange that main persons are roaming at large . He is the principal actor. There are greater evidences against him than Manoj.”

The judge put up the matter for further consideration February 19, saying that he might call the previous Investigating Officer of the case if required.

Asthana, who was never arrested, and Kumar were named in column 12 of the chargesheet in the case since there was not enough evidence to make them accused.

The CBI registered the case against Asthana on the basis of a complaint from Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Babu Sana, facing probe in a 2017 case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Prasad was arrested October 17, 2018 and got bail December 18 the same year. The CBI’s failure to file a chargesheet within the mandatory 60-day period had in December 2018 led a Delhi court to grant statutory bail to Prasad.

PTI