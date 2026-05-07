Chennai: Amid continuing uncertainty over the formation of the next government in Tamil Nadu, TVK President C. Joseph Vijay has convened a crucial meeting of all newly elected party legislators at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur Thursday.

The meeting comes at a politically sensitive moment, with the party still short of the majority mark required to form the government in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Sources within the party said Vijay is expected to hold detailed discussions with the MLAs-elect on the evolving political situation and the ongoing efforts to secure additional support from other parties and independent legislators.

TVK created a major political upset in the recently concluded Assembly elections by emerging as the single largest party in the state with 108 seats in its maiden electoral contest.

The stunning performance by the actor-turned-politician has dramatically altered Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, breaking the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in State politics. However, despite the impressive victory, TVK remains short of the halfway mark of 118 needed to form a stable government.

The party has been engaged in intense backchannel negotiations with several political parties and Independents over the past two days in a bid to shore up numbers.

Party insiders said Vijay is likely to use Thursday’s meeting to reassure the MLAs-elect and maintain unity within the ranks during this critical phase. He is expected to brief them on the latest political developments, the status of alliance discussions, and the constitutional process surrounding government formation.

Vijay is also likely to urge legislators to remain accessible to the party leadership and avoid unnecessary public comments as negotiations continue behind the scenes.

The swearing-in ceremony, initially expected to take place this week, now remains uncertain due to the unresolved numbers issue. Political observers believe the next 48 hours could prove decisive in determining whether Vijay succeeds in forming the government or whether rival parties attempt alternative political strategies.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened around the Panaiyur headquarters ahead of the high-profile meeting, with large numbers of TVK supporters expected to gather outside the venue.