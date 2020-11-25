New Delhi: Actor Rasika Dugal has said she is grateful about the ‘International Emmy’ award win for Delhi Crime. It is a series that she believes doesn’t let the viewers forget the horrific night of December 16, 2012. The Netflix India Original has been directed by Richie Mehta. Delhi Crime bagged Monday night the best drama series honours at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

The web series is told from the perspective of the Delhi Police team investigating the crime that made global headlines. Delhi Crime deconstructs the case of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern. She was abducted and gangraped in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012. Then she was thrown on a Delhi road. Her injuries were so grievous that she died in a Singapore hospital a fortnight later.

Like countless many, Dugal was outraged by the crime but eventually moved on in her life, the actor said. The show gave her a chance to revisit the case once again and come to terms with it.

“In some ways, this experience of working on Delhi Crime was almost cathartic for me. I felt it assuaged my guilt about moving on too quickly after this crime had happened,” Dugal stated.

“A lot of us felt a lot in December 2012. However, once the din died around the case, then we all sort of slipped back into the complacency of our lives. Revisiting the story sort of assuaged that guilt for me in one sense,” Dugal added.

The 35-year-old actor played the role of idealistic young officer Neeti Singh. She stars opposite the likes of Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang.

Dugal said the show reminds people of India that they live in a society which allowed the ghastly incident to happen. “As a society, we are all responsible for what happened. Therefore, it is important to remember and not to forget. I think this serves as a reminder for all of us that we live in a society, which allowed a crime like this to happen. So revisiting it was not something that I wanted to do. I think it is something that we all must do,” asserted the actor.

The show, released in 2019, received massive acclaim for its sensitive retelling of the crime that shook the entire nation. Performances by its ensemble cast were particularly appreciated.

Dugal most recently starred in Mirzapur and Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. She is happy for Mehta for putting in a lot of hard work into the project.

“He put in many years of hard work and had immersed himself in the project in such a special way. I have such deep respect and admiration for him. I’m so happy for him and so grateful that his work has been acknowledged,” said Dugal.

Also read: Row over kissing scene in ‘A Suitable Boy’: MP police book two Netflix officials

The actor said she looks back at her experience of working on the series with a lot of gratitude. It allowed her to work with ‘extremely skilled and sensitive’ people.

“With Delhi Crime, I don’t feel celebratory about anything around it. Neither do I look at it as an opportunity for anything further. It’s a lot of gratitude and honour for being able to be a part of a story like this. I am lucky to be able to go collaborate with extremely skilled and sensitive people,” Dugal pointed out.

“I think the true victory of the show would be if it reminds our society that we shouldn’t allow crimes like this to happen,” Dugal added.

Playing ‘Neeti Singh’ in the series reminded Dugal of her days as a college student. She remembered how she looked at the world then with a lot of hope.

“I find ‘Neeti Singh’ very special and very endearing. She reminds me of how I was during my college days in Delhi University. I share that kind of idealism, that kind of sincerity towards your work and that kind of belief that your hard work has the ability to change the world. I still have some of it but not as much as ‘Neeti Singh,” Dugal added with a smile.