New Delhi: The Delhi government is marking all homes with persons advised to home quarantine, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday, as he appealed to the people to not stigmatise such families.

Kejriwal appealed to all to stay indoors even after the ‘Janta curfew’ ends at 9 pm, and stay at home in the coming days too.

“Delhi govt is marking all homes with persons advised to home quarantine. I appeal to all not to stigmatise such families,” he tweeted. “Please be empathetic and supportive towards them. The marking is aimed only at cautioning others for their own safety.”

“The prime minister has announced ‘janata curfew’ till 9 pm. We all have to follow it,” Kejriwal said. “I appeal to all to stay indoors even after 9 pm. In the coming days too, stay at home.”

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 341 Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in India has doubled in less than a week,” Kejriwal said. “We should be prepared to see a surge in cases but we must not panic. It is the time to be strong and united as a nation. We must support one another.”

The chief minister had Saturday said his government had not imposed a lockdown in Delhi, but would have to do it if the need arises in the wake of the pandemic.

“Yes, the Govt has an imp role to play. We are taking all steps necessary to save lives and will lockdown where required. We are boosting our healthcare, providing relief to those hurt by the economic fallout,” he said. “But as citizens, it is our duty to ensure minimal social interaction.”

The chief minister emphasised that people should realise gravity of the “threat”, and stay indoors and wash hands regularly to protect themselves and those around.

The government has taken several measures to deal with the emerging situation, including setting up of special wards for affected people and helping the vulnerable sections of the society, including the elderly and the poor.

The ration per person has been increased by 50 percent from fair price shops, a move that will benefit nearly 72 lakh people. Also, the pensions for elderly, widows and differently-abled has been doubled by Delhi government.

PTI