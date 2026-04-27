New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday closed the proceedings on a petition by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi against the release of Lawrence of Punjab on ZEE5, observing that nothing remained in the matter in view of the Centre’s advice to the OTT platform against releasing the docuseries.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav observed that unless advisories issued by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were set aside, the makers might not be in a position to release the docuseries.

Even as the petitioner’s counsel apprehended that the docuseries would be released in some other form, like changing the characters’ names, Justice Kaurav said the petitioner could take appropriate legal action at that stage.

“As and when they do something, you can always come back. Today unless the advisories are set aside, they can’t release,” the court orally told the petitioner’s counsel.

The senior counsel appearing for the OTT platform stated that they were challenging the Centre’s three advisories, issued on April 23 and April 24, before the court of competent jurisdiction. He also said the present petition was not maintainable before the court as it lacked the territorial jurisdiction over the issue.

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“We are in the process of challenging the advisories in the Punjab and Haryana High Court because it is based on inputs from the Punjab Police,” the senior lawyer submitted.

The senior counsel added that in view of the Centre’s move, the present petition was infructuous.

“The court finds that the cause raised in the writ petition has been rendered infructuous. In view of the advisories, this court finds that respondent may not be releasing the content of ‘Lawrence of Punjab’.Liberty is granted to the petitioner to intervene or take any other appropriate step in the process of challenging the said advisories at the instance of the respondent. Leaving all contentions open, the petition is disposed of,” the court ordered.

According to the makers, the show “traces the journey of a criminal identity through the lens of culture, systems, and visibility” and treats Bishnoi as a case study in the ecosystem of student politics, music, ideology and media amplification.

Bishnoi, 33, currently lodged in a Gujarat jail, is facing multiple criminal cases. He is one of the main accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Earlier, Punjab Police wrote to the Centre and urged it to direct ZEE5 to refrain from airing the docuseries on Bishnoi, saying it poses a significant risk to public order.

In a letter to the joint secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the cybercrime division of Punjab Police also cited that the availability of such content increases the risk of youth being influenced and drawn towards criminal or gangster-related activities.

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In an April 24 communication to Zee5, the Centre advised it not to release Lawrence of Punjab.

The OTT platforms were advised to exercise caution and discretion before publication or transmission of any film or web series, including biopics and documentaries on gangsters and criminals, which are likely to incite violence or disturb the maintenance of public order, it said.

It pointed out that Punjab Police said the content contains dramatised portrayals, real-life footage, and narrative elements which lead to the glorification and amplification of organised crime and criminal elements.