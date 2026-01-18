New Delhi: A wanted shooter associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang has been arrested in New Delhi in connection with several cases involving extortion, armed attacks and illegal supply of weapons in Rajasthan, officials said Sunday.

The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on organised crime networks operating across states.

The operation was carried out by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police in close coordination with the Rajasthan Police January 16.

According to officials, a team of the Anti-Gangster Squad of the Crime Branch apprehended a shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang identified as Pardeep Sharma alias Golu, aged around 23 years and a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused was apprehended in connection with an FIR dated December 31, last year, registered under Sections 308(2), 308(4), 308(5), 111(6), 111(7) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Rai Singh Nagar Police Station in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

Police said he was suspected of being directly linked to crimes committed by his associates in these cases.

Officials said that in March 2025, members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang allegedly demanded an extortion amount of Rs 4 crore from a businessman living in the Jawahar Nagar area of Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

When the businessman refused to pay the extortion money, the gang reportedly assigned shooter Golu the task of opening fire at the complainant’s residence to intimidate him.

Subsequently, in May 2025, Golu, along with his associates, allegedly fired shots at the businessman.

In connection with the incident, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS at Jawahar Nagar Police Station in Rajasthan. In that case, accused Golu and his associates were arrested by the Rajasthan Police.

After being released on bail, the accused allegedly continued his criminal activities and began supplying arms and ammunition to other members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Police said that later, four members of the gang were arrested with a large quantity of arms and ammunition.

In this connection, another FIR was registered, wherein the accused was identified as the source of the recovered weapons and ammunition.

Officials said that in view of the recent increase in incidents related to organised crime, extortion, armed assaults and illegal use of firearms in the national capital and adjoining regions, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has intensified its operations to track down active and hardened criminals.

The Anti-Gangster Squad of the Crime Branch was specifically tasked with mounting surveillance and identifying criminals operating across Delhi and neighbouring states.

Accordingly, a dedicated team of the AGS led by Inspector Krishan Kumar and comprising Sub-Inspectors Agam Prasad, Mukesh Kumar, Naveen and Rajbir, Assistant Sub-Inspector Gobind, and Head Constables Pappu and Anoop was constituted.

The team worked under the close supervision of ACP Bhagwati Prasad and the overall guidance of DCP Crime Branch Harsh Indora, IPS, to develop intelligence regarding the whereabouts of the accused.

On January 16, acting on specific inputs and in coordination with the Rajasthan Police, a raid was conducted in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi, during which the suspect Golu was apprehended.

Following sustained interrogation, his role in the criminal cases was found to be suspicious, after which the Rajasthan Police took custody of the accused for further investigation.

Police said Golu is a native of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and was currently residing in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

He was earlier involved in a firing incident in Ganganagar, Rajasthan, where he and his associates allegedly opened fire on businessmen on the instructions of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Officials said he remains in contact with the gang and was working as an active member in the Rajasthan region.