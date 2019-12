New Delhi: The Delhi High Court refused Wednesday to direct the AAP government to grant sanction for prosecution of former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said it cannot pass any direction in this regard and it is for the Delhi government to decide as per existing rules, policy, law and facts of that case on whether to grant approval for prosecution.

The court, while disposing of the petition, said it appeared that the petitioner, former BJP MLA Nand Kishor Garg, has some personal interest in the FIR lodged against Kumar and others in relation to the JNU sedition case of 2016.

The plea has sought issuance of guidelines ‘for expeditious disposal of criminal cases of serious nature where there is involvement of the influential persons as accused’.

On this, the court said it sees no reason to direct the government for such guidelines over and above the existing law. It said there are adequate numbers of judgements rendered by the various courts on this.

The petition, filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, alleged that Kumar’s case highlights the lackadaisical approach of the government as it has “failed” to grant the sanction letter which is required prior to taking cognisance of the chargesheet.

The court also refused to direct the Delhi government to constitute a high-powered committee to look into the aspects of delay in the procedural compliances which leads to delay in the administrative process for grant of sanction in criminal cases.

The police, had filed January 14 a chargesheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya. The police said they were leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the university campus during an event, February 9, 2016.

