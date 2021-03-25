New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday said it will hear April 5 a plea by former Union minister M J Akbar challenging a trial court order acquitting journalist Priya Ramani in the criminal defamation case filed against her over allegations of sexual harassment.

The plea, which was scheduled to be heard today, could not be taken up as Justice Mukta Gupta was not holding court.

Akbar has challenged the trial court’s February 17 order acquitting Ramani in the case on grounds that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades.

The trial court had dismissed the complaint filed by Akbar, saying no charges were proved against Ramani.

It had said it was of the considered view that the case of Akbar regarding commission of offence punishable under Section 500 (punishment for the offence of defamation) IPC against Ramani is not proved and she is acquitted for the same.

The court had said it was shameful that crimes against women are taking place in a country where mega epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana were written about respecting them.

The glass ceiling will not prevent Indian women as a roadblock in advancement in society of equal opportunities, it had said.

Ramani had made allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago.

He resigned as a Union minister October 17, 2018.

PTI