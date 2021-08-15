New Delhi: A 115-feet high tricolour, installed by the Delhi Government in the Patparganj Assembly to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, was unfurled by the doctors as deputy chief minister and MLA from the constituency, Manish Sisodia honoured around 350 healthcare and frontline workers who worked relentlessly to help patients during the second Covid wave.

“As our soldiers protect us from intruders at the border, our doctors and medical staff relentlessly worked to save lives of people in Delhi and across the country. Therefore, the doctors have hoisted the national flag to mark the 75th year of Independence” Sisodia said.

Congratulating everyone present on the occasion, Sisodia said, “We are safe because of our brave soldiers gave up their lives. Our freedom fighters gave us freedom, but on the 75th year of independence, it is our responsibility to realise their dreams of a developed India. We must work hard to achieve it by the 100th year of independence.”

He added further, “Delhi Government is celebrating this entire year as ‘Deshbhakti Year’. On this occasion, 500 tall tricolours will be raised across the city. So far 5 tricolours have been installed in Delhi, and by January 26, total 500 tricolours will be installed to instill a sense of patriotism in the minds of citizens. Delhi will be the first city in India where such a large number of tricolours will be installed. While we are filled with pride and patriotism seeing the tricolour, in the real sense, patriotism is when we work for the development of our society.”