New Delhi: In the ongoing power tussle involving two constitutional functionaries of Delhi, L-G V K Saxena Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of making “misleading and derogatory remarks” and resorting to a “low level of discourse”.

He also accused Kejriwal of adopting “political posturing” during his march to Raj Niwas January 16 along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs.

Saxena said he invited Kejriwal for a meeting. But the Chief Minister chose not to come on the pretext of wanting to meet him with all his MLAs.

Given the short notice and sudden demand on Kejriwal’s part, it would not have been possible to have a meeting with 70 to 80 people at once, nor would have it served any concrete purpose, he said.

“Unfortunately, you went ahead to make a convenient political posture that ‘the LG refused to meet me’,” Saxena said.

“I must mention here that I was rather astounded at the fact that even as the city is grappling with several serious developmental issues, you found time to walk for long and stage a protest meant solely for posturing, rather than taking the issue to a logical conclusion by meeting me,” the L-G wrote to Kejriwal.

Referring to Kejriwal’s attack on him in the Assembly two days ago, Saxena said, “As to ‘who is LG’ and ‘where did he come from’, can be answered, if you were to even cursorily refer to the Constitution of India, others do not deserve a reply, since they obviously cater to a very low level of discourse.”

The L-G also said that he was not acting as a “headmaster”, as Kejriwal remarked “sarcastically”, but was working as a “benign yet conscientious voice” of the people derived from the Constitution of India.

