Bhadrak: Delhi Police Saturday arrested a man from his in-laws’ house at Naraharipur village under Dhusuri police limits in Bhadrak district for duping people by promising them jobs at Delhi airport.

He had duped the victims of over Rs 1 crore, police said.

The arrested man has been identified as Rajendra Mallick, a resident of Bari in Jajpur district.

According to a source, Mallick owned a travel agency. He used to make train and flight tickets using fake IDs. He was also in the illegal business of duping job aspirants. On the pretext of getting them jobs at Delhi Airport, he used to collect money from gullible youths.

He has duped many youths of over Rs 1,00,00,000. However, one among them lodged a complaint against Mallick with Delhi Police.

On the basis of the complaint, Delhi Police launched an investigation. Tracing him to Bhadrak, a team of Delhi Police reached there and arrested him.

A detailed investigation is underway.

