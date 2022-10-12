New Delhi: Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi- Sampat Nehra- Tinu Bhiwani gang have been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police following a brief encounter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Special Cell, Jasmeet Singh said that the arrested gangsters, identified as Deepak Arora alias Deepa alias Popat and Gulshan Kumar alias Gulia, were arrested from the Lado Sarai area in the national capital.

The DCP said that a team of Inspector Shiv Kumar and Jitender Mawi under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh was working on an input to arrest them. Following the input the team was able to nab both the criminals.

“We had tip off about their movement in South Delhi. Technical surveillance proved that the accused were active. During the raid Deepak opened one fire at the police team. Police launched a counter attack and nabbed them,” the official said.

During probe, accused Deepak Arora disclosed that he along with Sampat Nehra and other associates had waylaid a cashier of a petrol pump and robbed him off Rs 29 lakh in 2018 when he was going to deposit the cash in the SBI bank in Pooth Kalan in the area of police station Sultanpuri, Delhi. Arora fled and could not be arrested in the case.

Further probe in the matter is on.