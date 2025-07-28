Balasore: Delhi Police arrested a man from Odisha’s Balasore district who, along with his two associates, had stolen over Rs 1 crore from the house of a businessman in the national capital, an officer said Monday.

Delhi Police, with the help of Odisha Police, arrested Kashinath Mallick (30) from Bhimei Gaon under Iswarpur police outpost in Nilagiri area of Balasore district Sunday and recovered Rs 20 lakh, the officer said.

Mallick used to work as a cook in the house of the businessman.

His two other associates used to work as domestic help, and separately, they had stolen Rs 1.10 crore from the businessman’s house and had fled Delhi recently. While Mallick was arrested from his house in Balasore district, the other two, identified as Ashutosh Mallick (27) and Jagabandhu Mallick (30), were arrested from Delhi railway station and Patna Bus stand, respectively.

The police had recovered Rs 45 lakh of the looted money from them.

PTI