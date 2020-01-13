New Delhi: A team of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch is at Jawaharlal Nehru University to probe the violence on campus January 5, officials said Monday.

One of the nine people identified and named by the Delhi Police during its earlier press conference, Pankaj Mishra, has also joined the probe, they said.

Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah, who featured in a sting operation conducted by a TV news channel, have also been served notices to join the investigation.

Besides them, police have also identified the masked woman, seen in the purported videos of the violence shared on social media, as Komal Sharma, who was wearing a check shirt, light blue scarf and carrying a stick.

Sharma, who is a student of Daulat Ram College, has also been sent a notice to join the probe, the police said, adding her phone was found to be switched off since Saturday night.

PTI