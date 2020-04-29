New Delhi: The Delhi Police Wednesday invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Jawaharlal Nehru University research scholar Sharjeel Imam who was arrested for allegedly giving a seditious speech and abetting violence at Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019.

“UAPA has been invoked against Sharjeel Imam,” Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

Imam’s lawyer, however asserted that it is a mere tactic adopted by the police to delay his release.

Imam was arrested on January 28 from his home town Jahanabad in Bihar by Delhi Police for allegedly making the controversial “cut off Assam” statement, leading to sedition charges.

He haas also been booked in connection with the violence which erupted in Jamia Millia Islamia during the anti-CAA protests December 15 last year.

IANS