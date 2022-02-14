New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested four criminals – belonging to the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. The group had committed a series of murders in Delhi, Rohtak and Ambala within a span of 22 days, an official said Monday.

The arrested criminals were identified as Aakash Balhamiya (24), a resident of Rohini, Pankaj (25), a resident of district Rohtak, Haryana; Amit Badhwar (24), from Sonipat, Haryana; and Rohit Dalal (18), a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana. All were arrested Sunday in the national capital.

Furnishing details about the background of the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Counter Intelligence Unit (Special Cell), Manishi Chandra said the sensational murder of Pramod Bajad January 27, in Alipur, Delhi, by bike born assailants had shattered the peace of the locality.

“The Special Cell analysed every possible technical identifier pertaining to the incident which led to the understanding that the assassins of Pramod were someone, who, in fact, were on a killing spree,” the DCP said. He pointed out that common selectors were noticed corresponding to the brutal murder of one Jagdev alias Jugnu January 6 at Jal Ghar, Sheetal Nagar, Rohtak.

A sub-set of the same group of selectors was found to be active during a sensational double murder carried out January 20 in Ambala where Mohit Rana and Vishal alias Bhola were shot dead by assailants who were travelling in an Ford Ecosport car.

The police began keeping tab on the known communication patterns of gangsters Goldy Brar (suspected to be operating out of Canada) and Kala Rana (suspected to be operating out of Thailand).

These two are the key handlers of the assassins who were working for the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi syndicate which had, of late, taken under their wings, Delhi’s top deceased gangster Jitendra Gogi and his underlings.

According to the official, the murder of Pramod was to weaken Neeraj Bawana, who has joined ranks with another gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpur, the arch-rival of deceased Jitendra Gogi.

“The most alarming thing was that different actors involved in three brutal killings were, in fact, roaming in and around Delhi only,” the police officer said.

A three-day intensive mapping of select Metro stations across the length and breadth of Delhi which resembled the movement patterns was done.

Three separate FIRs under relevant sections have been registered in the matter. Further investigation is in progress, the police officer said.