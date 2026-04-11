Bhubaneswar: Delhi Police have arrested a youth from Bhubaneswar over alleged anti-national activities and suspected links with Pakistan.

The accused, identified as Sheikh Imran, was arrested Friday night from the Capital police station area by a special team of the Delhi Police following an investigation.

Read Also : Lawyer shot dead in Mirzapur, attackers flee after bike scare

Also Read : Heatwave intensifies in Odisha; yellow alert for 11 districts

According to reports, Imran was allegedly involved in posting anti-national content on social media and was under surveillance for suspected connections with Pakistan. He was later taken into custody.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.

Imaran’s father said he had a limited understanding of mobile phones and was unclear about the circumstances. He said police took Imaran for questioning, assuring the family he would be released after the inquiry. He maintained that his son is innocent.