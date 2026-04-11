Bhubaneswar: Temperatures have again been climbing across Odisha after a brief spell of rain and thunderstorms, with hot and humid conditions returning to the state.

The regional meteorological centre has forecast six days of uncomfortable weather from 11 April to 16, with temperatures likely to rise by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius during this period.

A yellow warning has been issued for 11 districts, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Puri, Ganjam and Gajapati, for hot and humid conditions along with heatwave-like situations.

Bargarh, Sambalpur and Bolangir districts are expected to experience severe to very severe heat along with oppressive humidity April 13 and 14.

The weather across the state is expected to remain predominantly dry, with heat-wave conditions persisting. Authorities have advised people to stay indoors unless necessary and take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

According to the meteorological centre, at least 13 locations recorded temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius or above in the past 24 hours. Boudh was the hottest place at 39 degrees Celsius, followed by Nuapada and Hirakud at 38 degrees, Sambalpur at 37.8, Paralakhemundi at 37.6, Bhawanipatna at 37.5, Jharsuguda at 37.4, Talcher at 36.5, Bolangir at 36.4, Sonepur at 36.3, Malkangiri and Bargarh at 36.2, and Nabarangpur at 36 degrees Celsius.