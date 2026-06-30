Kolkata: Within 24 hours of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s warning, three organisers of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir’s meeting were arrested for a controversial speech made by the Naoda MLA there.

The names of the arrested persons are Golam Mustafa, Mohammad Aminuk Haque and Anisur Rahman.

The Murshidabad district police arrested them in two separate operations Monday night.

Recently, AJUP MLA Humayun Kabir held meetings in Rejinagar and Shaktipur area in Murshidabad district. There were allegations that some of his comments during a speech were provocative.

Two FIRs were also registered in Rejinagar and Shaktipur police stations in Murshidabad.

Humayun’s comments sparked controversy in the Assembly session as well.

Monday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, during his speech in the House, warned of police action in view of those comments by the MLA.

Targeting Humayun, he said, “I will first pick up those who called him, and then come to you (Kabir). I assure you that I will do whatever I have to do. Hold on to this; this is his last statement. This government will establish the rule of law. Enough is enough. It is time to teach such people a lesson.”

Within 24 hours of the Chief Minister’s warning, the police arrested three people. Golam and Aminul were arrested in a case filed by Rejinagar police station. Golam is the president of AJUP’s Kashipur II zone. Anisur was caught by the police of Shaktipur police station. He is the convener of AJUP’s Beldanga II block.

According to the police, the house of the arrested Aminul is in Loknathpur village of Rejinagar. On the other hand, the main initiator of the event, Golam, is a resident of Kashipur area. He had originally sought police permission to organise a party meeting. It is alleged that the MLA made provocative comments in that meeting.

After the Chief Minister’s speech, Humayun said, “I did not say anything against the Chief Minister. I spoke against the way those who are new BJP members, those who joined BJP after May 4, have caused unrest in the area. If I am arrested for that, then so be it. I fought against these people and formed a new party. I won.”