New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell teams raided Monday evening the offices of Twitter India here and in Gurgaon. The raids in the Twitter offices were carried out in connection with the probe into the alleged ‘Covid toolkit’ matter, officials said. Two teams of the Special Cell were at the Twitter India offices located in Delhi’s Lado Sarai and Gurgaon, on the outskirts of the national capital, a senior police officer said.

The Special Cell has sent a notice to Twitter in connection with an inquiry into a complaint regarding the alleged ‘Covid-19 toolkit’. It has sought a clarification from the microblogging site for classifying a related tweet by BJP leader Sambit Patra as ‘manipulative’, an official said Monday.

It appears that Twitter has some information that is not known to the police. This information is relevant to the inquiry, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal told reporters.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against BJP’s national vice-president Raman Singh and party spokesperson Sambit Patra in Chhattisgarh. It has been alleged they ‘forged’ the letterhead of Congress’s Research Department and printed ‘false and fabricated’ content.

Both Singh and Patra have been summoned for further investigation, Raipur Civil Lines Police SHO RK Mishra said Sunday. “Today (Sunday), we have asked Sambit Patra to be present here in person or via video conference. The complaint was registered by Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress NSUI president,” Mishra said.