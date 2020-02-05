New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said anyone who disturbs the law and order in the city should be punished, adding if Kapil Gujjar is from AAP, he should be punished double.

The Delhi police Tuesday said Gujjar, who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh February 1, had photos with Aam Aadmi Party leaders, while the party had called it BJP’s “dirty politics”.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said Gujjar should be punished double if he has any connection with the AAP. “I don’t know from which party he is. He should be punished severely. If, by any chance, he has any connection with the AAP, give him 20 years punishment if the law says he should be given 10 years. There should be no compromise on the national security.”

He also urged that Home Minister Amit Shah should not do politics on national security. “I want to tell Shah not to do politics on security. People understand what was your intention.”

He said Gujjar should be sent to jail irrespective of which political party he belongs to. “Those response for the law and order issue should be punished.”

IANS