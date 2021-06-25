New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested four students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its probe into the blast near the Israel Embassy here January 29.

According to sources, they were brought on transit remand to Delhi from J&K’s Kargil area, and after several rounds of questioning, they have been put under arrest.

The source, however, refused to share the details of the students who have been arrested.

A low-intensity bomb blast had occurred January 29 near the Israel Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, less than 2 km from the Vijay Chowk, where the Beating Retreat ceremony was on, sending the security establishments into a tizzy.

The Beating Retreat ceremony was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

The Special Cell had registered a case following the blast. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the case February 2 this year.

On June 15, the NIA had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for any information on the two suspects involved in the bomb blast. It had also issued the photographs and videos of the alleged suspects seen in the CCTV video footage captured outside the embassy.

The blast had shattered the windscreens of three parked cars, and had coincided with the 29th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

IANS