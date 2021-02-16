New Delhi: The Delhi Police has written to video conferencing platform ‘Zoom’. They are seeking details of those who participated in the January 11 meeting organised allegedly by a pro-Khalistani group. The meeting was conducted to prepare a protest ‘toolkit’ backing the farmers’ agitation, officials said Tuesday. Delhi Police have alleged that the meeting tried to incite violence in India over the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Police have alleged that Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu were among the around 70 people who had attended the meeting. It was conducted days before the Republic Day violence in the national capital. The violence left over 500 police personnel injured and one protester dead.

“The Delhi Police has written to video conferencing app Zoom seeking details of participants who attended the meeting January 11,” said an official here Tuesday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (cyber) Prem Nath had alleged Monday that the e-mail account created by Shantanu is the owner of this Google document.

“Pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) founder Mo Dhaliwal had contacted them (Jacob and Shantanu) through a Canada-based woman named Punit,” Nath had said.

“Nikita and Shantanu had January 11 attended a Zoom meeting organized by PFJ in which modalities were decided to create the ‘toolkit’ titled ‘Global Farmer Strike’ and ‘Global Day of Action, 26 January’,” Nath informed.

Meanwhile in a separate development, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said Tuesday the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi was made in accordance with law. Law ‘doesn’t differentiate between a 22-year-old or 50-year-old’, he said.

Talking to reporters at an event here, Shrivastava said it is wrong when people say that there were lapses in the arrest of the 22-year-old activist. Ravi was arrested from Bangalore Saturday in connection with a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation.

Police claimed that she had sent the toolkit to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the ‘Telegram’ app. Ravi had ‘coaxed her to act on it’.

“Disha Ravi’s arrest has been made in accordance with law. It doesn’t differentiate between a 22-year-old or a 50-year-old,” the Delhi Police chief said.

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Jacob and Shantanu.