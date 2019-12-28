New Delhi: Breaking another record in the cold wave spell, Delhi has recorded 11 number of cold days, the highest in the last 22 years since 1997.

According to Skymet weather, Delhi-NCR has been in the grip of severe cold day conditions since the beginning of December.

Delhi has recorded 11 number of cold days, which has been highest in the last 22 years since 1997, Skymet weather said. In the wake of this, a severe cold alert has been issued across the national capital.

Cold day conditions are declared when day temperatures in plains settle below 16 degrees Celsius. With this, the unprecedented winter chill has been wreaking havoc across Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Since December 17, day maximums have not gone beyond 16 degrees Celsius, barring one occasion. The reason behind this incessant cold can be attributed to unabated flow of chilly northwesterly winds from the snow-capped Himalayas.

According to the forecast, relief is only expected around December 30, wherein an active Western Disturbance would affect Northwest India, bringing rains. The system would change the wind pattern, which would be conducive in restricting the fall in temperatures. No relief is expected for the next 48 hours.

IANS