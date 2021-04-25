New Delhi: Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease Saturday as well as over 24,000 fresh cases, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.

With the fresh cases, the national capital’s cumulative COVID-19 tally has climbed to over 10 lakh and the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 13,898, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate stood at 32.27 per cent, it added.

The data of the last 24 hours also revealed that the number of active coronavirus cases in the national capital is inching closer to the one-lakh mark. The tally of active cases has climbed to 93,080 in the city.

A significant number of 22,695 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

A total of 74,702 tests, including over 32,000 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in the said period, it added.

A total of 35,455 vaccine doses were administered to people in the said period and the beneficiaries included 20,615 who took the first dose and 14,840 who received the second dose, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 24,802 from 22,000.

Delhi has reported nearly 2,500 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 12 days. It had recorded 348 COVID-19 fatalities on Friday,

The positivity rate has dipped to 32.27 per cent from the 36.24 per cent recorded Thursday, the highest so far since the pandemic broke out.

The national capital had witnessed 28,395 fresh cases of the infection, the highest single-day jump so far, with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, on Tuesday. The bulletin logged 306 deaths on Thursday, 249 on Wednesday, 277 on Tuesday, 240 on Monday, 161 last Sunday and 167 last Saturday.

A total of 50,285 patients are in home isolation and the remaining active cases are admitted to hospitals, COVID care centres and the health centres designated for coronavirus treatment, the bulletin said.

PTI