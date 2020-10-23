New Delhi: Demanding justice for the people who have allegedly been framed by the police for the riots in north-east Delhi in February this year, Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind (JUH) president Maulana Syed Arshad Madani said on Friday that the district administration should be held accountable for the riots.

“It is not possible to control riots in the country without making the district administration accountable,” Madani said.

He further said that for the last 70 years, JUH has been demanding a strict law against violence, atrocities and riots based on religion in which the district administration should be held accountable.

The JUH is also fighting cases for people accused in Delhi riots which occurred in February this year. It is fighting the cases of hundreds of Muslims accused in Delhi riots, and legal efforts are being made for releasing the accused on bail.

Madani said, “We want justice for those who have been forcibly imprisoned in Delhi riots, and they should be released with dignity.”

He said that all the facts about the Delhi riots have come to light in some of the leading English newspapers, how the conspiracy was hatched, who were involved and how the riots were planned to target and destroy the members of a particular community.

Unfortunately, Delhi Police, in the name of investigation, prosecuted those who were the real victims of the riots, he claimed.

“In the last two days, the Karkarduma Sessions Court has granted conditional bail to accused Shadab Ahmed, Rashid Saifi, Shah Alam, Mohammad Abid, Arshad Qayyum and Shah Alam. So far, 16 bail petitions have been accepted by the Delhi High Court and the Sessions Court which were moved by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind,” said a statement issued by JUH.