New Delhi: A 13-year-old girl was gangraped in the national capital by eight people, including one juvenile. The police have apprehended four persons in connection with the case, who have been identified as Mohit (20), Aakash (19), Shahrukh (20) and one juvenile.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south district), Benita Mary Jaiker, said that at around 5 p.m. on April 24, the victim had gone to the market to purchase vegetables.

“The girl took an auto for Shani bazaar which was about 2 km from her house,” the DCP said.

The auto was being driven by Shahrukh, and instead of dropping her at Shani baazar, he called his two friends — Akash and one juvenile — and took her to an isolated place in Okhla, where they gave her a soft drink laced with intoxicant and raped her in the auto.

Thereafter, they brought the victim to JJ Camp, Tigri, where one more youth identified as Salman Chessy along with four other youth raped the victim again and kept her there for the whole night.

The next morning, Salman Chessy along with his four friends took the victim to Kosi Kalan in Mathura.

“They kept her there for one day and on the next day, i.e., April 26, they brought her back to Delhi and kept her in Tigri till April 30,” the DCP said.

Meanwhile, the police received a complaint about the girl’s abduction on April 26 and registered an FIR.

On May 1, the victim herself reached the Saket Metro station but she was yet to be located by the police. On the same day, the police got information about the whole incident and subsequently the juvenile was apprehended.

“The juvenile admitted his guilt and at his instance, two more persons, Mohit and Akash, were apprehended. They all admitted their involvement in the crime but could not reveal the identity of the girl,” the officer said.

A day later, on May 2, the police received a call from a woman who was standing near the Saket Metro station. The police had pasted posters of the missing girl at Saket Metro station which also displayed the investigating officer’s number. The caller informed that the missing girl was standing next to her.

The police rushed to the Saket Metro station and the victim teenager was handed over to a woman police officer for further investigation.

“The medical examination of the girl was conducted at AIIMS. The report confirmed that the girl was subjected to sexual abuse,” the officer said.

Accordingly, the police added IPC sections of rape, wrongful confinement and relevant sections of the POCSO Act to the previously lodged FIR.

The police are yet to nab the remaining accused persons. The auto in which the victim was moved from one place to another has also not been traced yet.