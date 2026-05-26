New Delhi/Bengaluru: The high-voltage meeting over the speculated leadership change in Karnataka is underway at Indira Bhavan in Delhi Tuesday, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attending it.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office has released photographs showing Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar engaged in a deep discussion at Indira Bhavan in Delhi. The development has further fuelled speculations.

Sources stated that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala are participating in the meeting with Siddaramaiah.

Sources further stated that after concluding discussions with Siddaramaiah, the leaders will hold a separate meeting with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The outcome of the meeting is being keenly awaited. Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar is considered a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has repeatedly expressed his desire to complete the full term and has also stated that he will abide by the decision of the party high command.

Ministers and legislators belonging to Siddaramaiah’s camp have demanded that, in the event of a leadership change, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who hails from the Dalit community, should be made the Chief Minister.

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge has also stated that he was under pressure from state leaders, party workers and national leaders to become the Chief Minister. All eyes are now on the developments.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar smiled when asked by media persons whether he would be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Before arriving at Indira Bhavan, Siddaramaiah had breakfast at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi along with Ministers G. Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, H.C. Mahadevappa, Byrathi Suresh, K.J. George, and M.B. Patil, as well as senior Congress leader and Haryana in-charge B.K. Hariprasad and legal adviser Ponnanna, among other prominent leaders.

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, reacting to the developments, said, “There has been confusion in the party for the past six months, and we are confident that it will be cleared soon. We have not received any call from the high command, and we have come along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The discussions have not started yet. Once the meeting is over, we will see how the discussions take shape.”

“We will also give our opinions on the post of KPCC President. We do not know whether this matter will be discussed in the meeting. The party is facing many issues, and if the leadership issue is settled, everything else will get settled automatically,” Jarkiholi stated.

He underlined that the entire party would abide by the high command’s decision.

When asked whether they planned to stay longer in Delhi, he said, “We do not know yet. Once the meeting is held, things will become clearer.”

“There is no discussion on leadership change. However, everything has now reached a final stage,” said Congress MLC and senior leader B.K. Hariprasad.