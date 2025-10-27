New Delhi: Police Monday arrested the father of a 20-year-old Delhi University student for allegedly staging a fake acid attack using toilet cleaner and for his involvement in a previous rape case filed by the wife of one of the accused named in the incident.

According to police, the 20-year-old, a second-year Bachelor of Commerce student enrolled with Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, had alleged Sunday that she was attacked with acid by a man identified as Jitender and his brothers, Ishan and Arman, while she was on her way to an extra class.

However, investigators said several inconsistencies soon surfaced in the student’s statement. During questioning, the wife of the prime accused, Jitender Singh, told police she had earlier filed a rape complaint against the student’s father, Akeel Khan.

Police then questioned Khan, who allegedly confessed to staging the acid attack to implicate Jitender and his family. Officers said the liquid used in the incident was found to be ordinary toilet cleaner.

Investigators added that Jitender’s location at the time of the alleged assault did not match the crime spot, further raising doubts about the student’s version.

Khan was arrested on charges of fabricating evidence and in connection with the earlier rape case, police said.