New Delhi: The death toll in the Delhi’s communal violence has gone up to 42 now with four more fatalities being recorded at the city’s GTB Hospital Friday, officials said.

The number stood at 38 till Thursday.

The Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital has recorded 38 deaths, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital three, and the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital has reported one.

Nearly 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the affected areas of the northeast district since Monday to assist hundreds of Delhi police men and women to maintain peace.

More than 250 people have been injured in the communal clashes. The areas mainly affected include Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Friday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation and interacted with locals.

Baijal visited Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Gokulpuri, an official said. He was accompanied by senior police officers.

This is the first visit of the Lt governor to the riot-hit areas after violence broke out Monday.

The areas worst affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai had visited the violence-hit areas.

PTI