New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered 436 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,427 people in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi, an officer said Tuesday. Forty-five of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, the officer informed.

According to police, the police control room (PCR) did not receive calls of rioting in the past six days. The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, police said.

Shahrukh Khan, who was seen confronting one unarmed police personnel during violence at Maujpur last week, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said. However, they later mentioned that the arrested person’s name is Shahrukh Pathan and not Shahrukh Khan as mentioned earlier.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, 79 houses and 327 shops were completely gutted in arson during the violence last week.

Besides this, 168 houses suffered substantial and 40 minor damage due to arson, Sisodia said, citing figures available till Monday evening following a survey by officials.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in the class 12 board exam held in violence-affected northeast Delhi.

Although the official death toll still stands at 42, five bodies, suspected to be riot causalities and recovered from drains in Shiv Vihar and other violence-hit areas, have been kept at RML Hospital. One of the five has been identified as Ali Aftab (21), a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh.

Eighteen-year-old Aqib, who had suffered a serious head injury in the violence in Bhajanpura when he went out to purchase clothes for his sister’s wedding, died during treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, his family claimed Tuesday.

“He (Aqib) was operated upon by the doctors at the GTB hospital but could not be saved. He died around 7.00pm Monday,” said the distraught father who was standing outside the mortuary waiting for Aqib’s body.

Police have been conducting flag marches and holding meetings with locals in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad, which witnessed a deadly communal violence over the amended citizenship law last week.

A Delhi Assembly panel also issued a WhatsApp number and an email ID where people can file complaints about hate message being spread on social media over the communal violence in northeast Delhi.

