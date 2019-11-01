New Delhi: The blanket of haze over Delhi thickened Friday morning with the national capital’s pollution levels increasing overnight by around 50 points, taking the overall air quality index (AQI) to 459.

A Central Pollution Control Board official said the AQI entered the ‘severe plus’ or ‘emergency’ category late Thursday night, the first time since January this year. According to official data, the overall AQI was 582 at 12.30am.

If the air quality persists in the ‘severe plus’ category for more than 48 hours, emergency measures such as odd-even car rationing scheme, banning entry of trucks, construction activities and shutting down schools will be taken under the ‘Graded Response Action Plan’, the official said.

The hazardous pollution levels forced a number of people to miss morning walks and other activities. Shubhomoy Sikdar, a Delhi-based journalist, said the pollution levels gave him a throat infection and he had to skip his daily sports session. Amanpreet Singh, a resident of Jangpura, said he has been avoiding morning and evening walks and preferring to stay indoors.

At 8.30am Friday the capital’s overall AQI stood at 459. It was 410 at 8.00pm on Thursday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. Anything above 500 is ‘severe-plus or emergency’ category.

