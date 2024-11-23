New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality slipped back to the ‘severe’ category Saturday morning with an AQI of 420 while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius.

Out of 38 monitoring stations, nine recorded air quality in the ‘severe plus’ category with AQI exceeding 450. Nineteen other stations recorded ‘severe’ air quality with AQI levels between 400 and 450. The remaining stations recorded AQIs in the ‘very poor’ category.

The humidity level was 97 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 25 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi’s air quality has remained hazardous for over 20 days.

On October 30, it first slipped into the ‘very poor’ category and stayed there for 15 days. It worsened further last Sunday as Delhi recorded ‘severe’ air quality and stayed so on Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the air quality was in the ‘severe plus’ category.

Favorable wind conditions brought slight relief Thursday but the air quality began deteriorating again, nearing the ‘severe’ category Friday.

