The number of diabetic patients is increasing continuously in the world. Earlier it was considered a genetic disease, but today it has become a lifestyle disease. Diabetes occurs when the sugar level in the body increases too much.

There is no cure for diabetes. Only by recognizing its symptoms, you have to make changes in lifestyle and diet. Diabetes patients should eat foods rich in fiber and antioxidants. However, there are many home foods, which control the sugar level. Some of the grains are very important for diabetics.

For example, if you eat wheat bread, then now eat roti made from ragi flour. The nutrients present in ragi control the sugar level. Ragi is richer in polyphenols and dietary fiber than wheat, millet and rice. Eat ragi roti in the morning or during the day. Diabetic patients can include ragi in their diet in many ways. Roti stuffed with ragi is not only full of nutrients but also healthy. You can use for filling with green vegetables, cottage cheese.

Stress- Stress and anxiety can be relieved by daily consumption of ragi. In fact, it contains amino acids, antioxidants that can help keep you stress-free in natural ways.

Weight loss- Consumption of ragi is considered suitable for weight loss. High amount of fiber is found in ragi. After eating it, the stomach remains full for a long time. It reduces appetite and can also help in weight loss.