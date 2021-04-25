Angul: With rising cases of COVID-19 and government’s emphasis on vaccination, demand for free vaccines has recorded a sharp rise in Angul district.

According to official data, by April 11, while 93,083 persons received COVID jabs at government hospitals, 2,026 received vaccine shots at private hospitals in this district.

As of now, the Central government is supplying vaccines to government as well as private vaccination facilities. While the vaccination is free of cost at government hospitals, Rs 250 is being charged at private hospitals.

Meanwhile, the vaccination for those above 18 years will begin May 1. With vaccine makers SII and Bharat Biotech pricing their private supply vaccines higher than that of government supply, the demand for free vaccines at government-run facilities is set to rise exponentially, experts said.

“The financial condition of many families has been shattered owing to this pandemic. They can’t afford vaccines at private hospitals. The state government, in partnership with the central government, should provide free vaccines,” opined Angul District Congress Committee president Biplab Jena.

Meanwhile, locals argued that the crowding is set to swell at government-run vaccination centres after May 1. Given these centres are already experiencing high footfall of unregistered beneficiaries, providing free vaccines at private hospitals may lessen the crowd and help contain spread of coronavirus at vaccination centres.

Odisha BJP Executive Committee member Pratap Chandra Pradhan also suggested that the state government should not hesitate in providing free vaccines to people.

Angul district BJD president Mahendra Bastia said, “The BJD government is known for taking the right decision at the right time. In relation to the demand for free vaccine, the government will soon take a favourbale decision.”

PNN