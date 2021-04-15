Bhubaneswar: Amid growing concern over the second wave of COVID-19, the students of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College and Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT) Thursday staged protests demanding online examinations.

The UG and PG students of BJB Autonomous College were seen staging a sit-in at the institution gate. Holding placards, they raised slogans against the college management. The students demand that their examinations be held online instead of offline.

Justifying their demands, the agitating students said that they don’t feel safe any longer as COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

At the same time, their counterparts in OUAT also staged a similar protest with the same demand. They were seen sitting on dharna and holding placards. The agitating students said that if online classes can be taken why not online examinations.

Notably, Odisha has been setting new highs in registering fresh COVID-19 cases. While the state registered 2,989 cases Thursday, Khurda district reported the second highest number of cases. While Sundargarh’s daily spike stood at 631, Khurda reported 438 cases.

PNN