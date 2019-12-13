Puri: The demolition drive being carried out at Puri Swargadwar continued on the third consecutive day Friday.

The eviction drive is being carried out in presence of Puri additional district magistrate (ADM) and the police force. The Patha Shraaddha complex on the premises of the crematorium has been demolished followed by the scientific chimney installed to filter the smoke emanating during burning of bodies. Almost 70 per cent of the crematorium complex has been bulldozed.

Speaking on the Swargadwar remodelling project, Puri sub-collector Bhaba Tarana Sahoo said, “The developmental project is going as per plan and is on schedule. The opposition, if any, was minor and we are making sure that the renovation would not act as a hindrance to the cremation procedures.”

There was a visible unease amongst certain sections regarding the demolition of ‘Patha Shraaddha’ complex. However, the administration has promised to build a temporary shed.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik November 1 sought cooperation from everyone for remodelling of Swargadwar. The state government will spend Rs 5 crore from the chief minister’s relief fund (CMRF) for the overall development of Swargadwar, he had said.

The state government, in association with Phoenix Foundation, will develop the cremation centre where arrangements will be made to facilitate cremation throughout the year and rest sheds will be constructed for pall-bearers.

