Bhubaneswar: Amidst the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, cases of dengue have also started to emerge in Bhubaneswar, officials said.

Twelve cases of the vector-borne disease have been reported from Sailashree Vihar and Kalpana areas here in the last 10 days, said director of Public Health Niranjan Mishra.

Entomology experts and senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department Monday visited slum pockets and various colonies of Niladri Vihar and Sailashree Vihar area under the North Zone limits of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The entomologists under National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme and BMC also held discussions with community members.

The officials said that around 900 families are residing at Sitanath Nagar and Harekrushna Nagar slums in unhealthy environments.

After visiting the affected localities, the entomologists found an absence of proper awareness among the people and stagnant water lying in pots.

Mosquito larvae were also found in some of the pots.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes lay their eggs in clean water found in discarded paper cups, coconut shells, tyres, air- coolers, and flowerpots.

Urban slums and sites under construction often contribute to the spread of mosquitoes, a BMC official said.

For detection of dengue, one has to undergo ELISA test. The BMC will carry out ELISA tests of all suspected persons under the North Zone limits of the civic body .

Meanwhile, the BMC authorities have ensured frequent visits of sanitation experts to the area.

BMC Commissioner SK Singh has directed both the BMC and Health and Family Welfare Department officials to ensure visits of Health and ASHA workers, sanitary inspectors, ward officer, and community organisers for conducting awareness drives.

While the city is working on a mission mode for testing, vaccinating, and treating the COVID-19 cases, the civic authorities are also giving equal emphasis to monitor and control suspected cases of dengue in the North Zone of BMC, a senior official said.

PTI