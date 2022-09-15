Malkangiri: With dengue cases on the rise in Malkangiri district for the past few days, the scarcity of beds in the district headquarters hospital (DHH) has been a big problem for patients. Most of the dengue patients are being detected in urban areas of Chitrakonda and Malkangiri. Owing to shortage of beds, most of the dengue patients are being shifted to Koraput, it was stated. On the other hand, Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr Prafulla Kumar Nanda said that dengue is now in control in the district.

Out of 205 reported cases, only 30 are active. “So far, 27 patients admitted at the DHH in September. 34 patients were detected in July and 62 in August. House to house cleaning drive is underway. Suspected persons are being traced and treated. Sunday is being observed as ‘Dry Day’ when a cleanliness drive is undertaken. People are being advised to use mosquito nets and keep the environment clean. Awareness and fogging drive is also being carried out in the areas,” he added. It was learnt that two dengue wards have been opened. He informed that the dengue isolation ward will be expanded in the district headquarters hospital and the superintendent has been instructed to increase the number of beds.