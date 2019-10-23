Baliapal: Dengue situation continues to remain alarming in Baliapal area of Balasore district with three lives already lost and seven new patients tested positive recently.

According to a source, a person named Mannath Patra of Jamakunda village died of the disease while being treated at a local hospital October 19. Similarly, Kanak Sethi (42) of Ghantiadi village succumbed to dengue October 22 and the identity of the third person is yet to be established.

Fresh cases of dengue are emerging from Jamakunda, Bishnupur and Ghantiadi villages, the source added.

The dengue-affected persons recently identified are Arati Das (55), Arati Das (50), Basanti Das (53), Suryakant Das (35), Jagannath Das (40), Shyamsundar Das (50) and Kanhu Das (52).

They have been admitted to various hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Balasore.

It is being suspected that the people suffering from fever in Bishnupur and Jamukunda villages may have been suffering from dengue as well. Many people here are yet to get tested. That said, many of the affected people are under treatment in various hospitals.

Sub divisional medical officer along with a team of doctors have visited dengue affected Chandamani village and collected the samples of blood from more than 50 people.

Several other people have been tested positive for dengue in Jaleswar area in the last one month. People of Belabari and Sukhadukhia villages under Sikharpur panchayat are especially affected.