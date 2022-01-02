Berhampur: Dengue has acquired alarming proportions in Ganjam district with cases being reported from different areas every day. Given the present tally, the district has recorded the largest ever dengue cases in eight years.

Total dengue cases till December 31, 2021, stood at 333 in the district. In 2016, the district had recorded the hitherto highest dengue cases at 329.

According to reports, dengue is rapidly spreading in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) areas. The civic body areas have accounted for 148 of 333 dengue cases in the district. The district first reported a dengue case in July, 2021.

Later, the number of cases continued to rise in the district, particularly after September with unseasonal rains, health department said.

The district had recorded 143 dengue cases in 2013; 64 in 2014; 74 in 2015; 329 in 2016; 146 in 2017; 155 in 2018; 307 in 2019 and 9 in 2020.

However, poor sanitation, clogged drains and abandoned ponds are breeding grounds of dengue mosquitoes in BeMC area, locals alleged.

CDMO Dr Umashankar Mishra said teams of health officials have been visiting villages and BeMC wards where positive cases are being reported.

The BeMC officials are eliminating larva of the mosquitoes and sanitising unhygienic surroundings.

He also said people are being sensitised on preventive measures against dengue while BeMC staff are using mosquito repellant smoke.

