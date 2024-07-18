Balasore: In a shocking incident, a man killed his mother over a trivial issue at Talapada village under Simulia police limits in Balasore district, Tuesday night. According to police, Arun Mohanty, a habitual drunkard, had come home Tuesday night in an inebriated condition. He asked his mother Basanti Mohanty to serve him fish curry. But when his mother denied the same, a heated argument broke out between them. The argument soon turned violent and Arun strangled his mother. Arun’s wife, who unsuccessfully tried to prevent him from committing the act, raised an alarm and soon others rushed to the spot. Basanti was taken to a local hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Police registered a case and detained Arun for questioning.