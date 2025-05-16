Balasore: A Class IX student committed suicide by hanging at Balia area under Sahadevkhunta police limits of Balasore after his mother refused to give him mobile phone before tuition classes. The deceased was identified as the youngest son of Tapan Kumar Giri in this district headquarters town. The boy was reportedly watching something on his mobile phone when his mother intervened, asking him to stop and head to his tuition classes.

She took the phone away and told him he would get it back once he returned. She then left for the market. When she returned, she found her son hanging from the ceiling fan with a bedsheet tied to his neck in the room. Family members and neighbours rushed him to the district headquarters hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Sahadevkhunta police registered an unnatural death case (16/25) and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.