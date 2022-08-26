Patana: A 20- year-old youth committed suicide by consuming pesticide after his mother refused to give him money to buy a mobile phone at Badamahuladiha village under Chinamalipasi panchayat of this block in Keonjhar district, Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Biswamitra Nayak of the village. Ghatagaon police registered a case of unnatural death and handed over the body to his family members after conducting a post-mortem, Thursday. Biswamitra asked his mother to give him Rs 2,000 to buy a mobile phone to which his mother declined. Enraged, he consumed pesticide to end his life. Family members noticed froth oozing from his mouth and rushed him to the Patana community health centre where he succumbed during treatment.