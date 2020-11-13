New Delhi: A 40-year-old man attempted self-immolation at the M2K mall market complex in Rohini on the issue of a phone replacement which he bought a month ago.

He was rushed to a hospital with burn injuries Friday morning.

According to the police, Bhim Singh, a resident of Prahladpur in Rohini, who works as an invertor mechanic, got livid when his phone developed a snag immediately after purchase.

He was asked to report to the service centre but he insisted on phone replacement. When he visited the service centre in the M2K Mall complex, he got furious when he was again denied replacement.

“He had brought an empty bottle with him and later got some petrol from his scooty and put it on himself and set himself afire. He was shifted to hospital with burn injuries where he is being treated,” said DCP Rohini, PK Mishra.

IANS