While app-based cab services have managed to strike the right chord with the people, the local auto-rickshaw owners have strongly protested against them. This rift amongst the two has led the denizens pay the ultimate price— literally and figuratively.

With a fleet of more than 30,000 autos and about 10 years old, the Auto-rickshaw Mahasangh here has maintained absolute monopoly in transport scenario of the city. This has led to division of areas among the association and cab services where the Mahasangh has demarcated its areas. They tend to restrict cab drivers from entering in their

‘territories’.

“Last week my brother had come to visit me. He booked a ride from Bhubaneswar railway station to Kalinga Square. However, the cab driver refused to pick up my brother from just outside the station and asked him to walk all the way to Lalchnd store in the sweltering heat and with heavy luggage,” complained Shivanshu Rai, a student here.

Moreover, riders who deny walking the extra distance eventually end up paying the cancellation charges. The area of division has been largely observed at the railway station and few hotels. For those visiting the city for the first time, this has been a harrowing experience especially when they are ignorant of the location.

However, responding to this, Auto Mahasangh’s General Secretary, Naveen Kumar Samal said, “Cab services are fairly new in the city and it would be unfair on the auto-rickshaw drivers if they start snatching their livelihood. We are aware of the inconvenience that people are facing and thus we are in talks with the transport department to fix a standard rate both for cabs and autos.”